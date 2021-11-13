Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 8,929 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

