Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

IYR stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $111.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

