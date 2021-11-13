Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of SUNW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,722,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunworks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 1,687.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Sunworks worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

