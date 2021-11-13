SVB Leerink Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $120.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Inari Medical stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.12 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Inari Medical by 81.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 87.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

