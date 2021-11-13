SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

LHCG stock opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.59. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LHC Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 333,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

