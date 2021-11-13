S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SANW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

