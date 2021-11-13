Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 8,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.