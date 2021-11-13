Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

