Swop 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66,764.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Swop has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $66,764.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.33 or 0.00015969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,764,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,397 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

