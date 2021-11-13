Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Gregory C. Gibson Purchases 18,800 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sylvamo stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo Corp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

