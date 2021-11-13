Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Raised to C at TheStreet

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYNL stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synalloy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

