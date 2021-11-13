Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 2,725,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.