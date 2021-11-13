Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.