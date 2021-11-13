Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.72. 3,090,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,949. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

