Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 298.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

