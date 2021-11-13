T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

