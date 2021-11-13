TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.90 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Shares of TEG opened at €26.52 ($31.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.86. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

