Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.14 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.18.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

