Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS stock remained flat at $$15.98 on Friday. 69,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

