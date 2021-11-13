Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 121,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Talos Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,880 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

