Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 4,188,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

