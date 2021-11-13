Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.19.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.