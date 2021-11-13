TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 752,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

