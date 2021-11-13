TD Securities Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

TSE:CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

