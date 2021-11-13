TD Securities Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.38.
TSE:CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.