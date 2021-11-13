TEAM’s (TEAM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TEAM (LON:TEAM) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of TEAM in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at GBX 69.75 ($0.91) on Friday. TEAM has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

