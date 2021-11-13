Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%.

Tecogen stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.