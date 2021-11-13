Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

