Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.73 ($3.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O2D shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of O2D remained flat at $€2.50 ($2.94) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,164,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average of €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

