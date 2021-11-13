Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by COKER & PALMER to Sector Outperform

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $23.65 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $20,670,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 774.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.