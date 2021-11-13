Tendies Price Reaches $0.0364 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $272,628.68 and approximately $56,273.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00224707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00089313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

