Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $1,235,604,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,033.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.66 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $884.19 and a 200-day moving average of $736.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $8,063,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

