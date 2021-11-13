Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,033.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $884.19 and a 200 day moving average of $736.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

