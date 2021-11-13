Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $214.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.60 million and the highest is $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 382,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 54.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 429,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after acquiring an additional 174,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.