The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Andersons worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 659.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Andersons by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Andersons by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after buying an additional 121,086 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,445 shares of company stock worth $3,461,549. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

