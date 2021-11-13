The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $797.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $797.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

SAM stock opened at $479.65 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $463.26 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

