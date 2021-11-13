The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

