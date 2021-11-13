The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.33 ($186.27).

DHER stock opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

