The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 736 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 736 ($9.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SGE stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 752.60 ($9.83). 1,750,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 35.96.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

