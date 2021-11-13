The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $849.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 849 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 169527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 767.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 779.35.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.