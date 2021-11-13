The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,944. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

