The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.14).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,828 ($23.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,801.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.06. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

