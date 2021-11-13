TheStreet Upgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $406,307. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.