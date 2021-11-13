ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,499,375 shares of company stock worth $31,802,962 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 90.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ThredUp by 129.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

