Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of IDEX worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

IEX stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

