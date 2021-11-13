Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.83. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.