Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $624.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $424.09 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.