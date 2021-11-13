Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $11,094,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

