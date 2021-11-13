Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.59.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $38.54.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $11,094,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
