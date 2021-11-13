Timothy P. Horne Sells 7,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WTS opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

