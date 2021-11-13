Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,678. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.