TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 3,060,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,201. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.